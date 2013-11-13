Bun B ft. Kirko Bangz – “Triller” [VIDEO]

Just days after debuting the record, Bun B returns with a visual for “Thriller” from his new album The Epilogue. Port Arthur and Houston connect, as Kirko Bangz assists with a catchy chorus on the track.

Since no single has made a significant impact, we assume many fans had no clue that Bun B released a new project. That will hopefully change with this treatment, which shows how the Trill OG engages with street dudes and professionals.

Dressed to the nines in a black suit, Uncle Bun appears to be the head of a mafioso organization at one point.

Slim Thug and a host of others make cameo appearances in the Michael Artis-directed video. The Epilogue is currently available for purchase via iTunes.

Find the small screen adaptation for “Triller” below.

