Kendrick Lamar Named GQ’s Rapper Of The Year

Kendrick Lamar‘s star continues to rise, as he joins an elite group of individuals selected to participate in GQ‘s annual Man Of the Year issue. His title would of course be “Rapper Of The Year” and this honor also comes with a spot on the magazine’s cover.

The West Coast MC had a stellar year following his critically acclaimed, and now platinum selling, debut album good kid, m.A.A.d city. Almost a year later, K. Dot was the centerpiece of a discussion with GQ.

Topics ranged from how he balances life as one of Hip-Hop’s few rising stars with staying in tune with the happenings in his native Compton to the clear, but often unspoken, discourse between him and Drake since “Control” released. On the latter, Kendrick said he’s still pretty cool with the OVO frontman, but, “I would be okay if we weren’t.”

The rapper was later asked if Drake was an influence, but he countered with a slyly. “No—peer. If anything. We all peers,” K. Dot explained.

On a lighter note, you can find photos of Kendrick Lamar shot by Sebastian Kim, as well as a special GQ freestyle on the following pages.

Photo: GQ/Sebastian Kim

