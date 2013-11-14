Walk This Way: The 10 Most Legendary Reverend Run Moments

On this day (Nov. 14) in 1964, Joseph Ward Simmons was born in the borough of Queens, New York, and the world has never been the same since.

Reverend Run, one-half of the legendary Run-DMC and younger brother of Hip-Hop mogul Russell Simmons, turned 49-years-old today.

During the burgeoning hype of Hip-Hop’s golden age, Run started spitting lyrics as teenage member of the rap group called “The Force.” A true influential giant within the culture, Run, accompanied by his rap cohorts Darryl McDaniels and Jason Mizell, went on to change how Hip-Hop was accepted around the world.

By putting “Sucker MC’s” on blast, letting the game know “It’s Like That,” and breaking through all barriers throughout the music industry, Rev. Run was at the forefront of change any Hip-Hop fan could believe in. The former “Street Kid” would go on to be at the forefront of the rock/rap fusion movement that showed the world that Hip-Hop was an intangible force to reckoned with. Run, who has sold millions of records and become living Black history, has branched into multiple ventures since his MTV show Run’s House ended.

After releasing a book along with singer Tyrese Gibson, him and his wife, Justine Simmons, have filmed a pilot for an as-yet-to-be announced talk show for ABC.

Now, as we celebrate the King of Rock’s 49th born-day, we highlight 10 of his most legendary moments throughout his healthy career.

We start off with the most dubious distinction, which found Run entering into the hallowed Rock ‘N Roll Hall of Fame:

Inducted Into The Hall Of Fame

Run’s lyrical tirades towards wacksauce MC’s earned him and his rapping brethren the distinction of being only the second Hip-Hop group in history to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

