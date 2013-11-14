Casey Veggies ft. Dom Kennedy – “She In My Car” [VIDEO]

There’s no mistaking that Los Angeles sound and feel on Casey Veggie‘s visual for “She In My Car.” Fellow West Coast native and frequent collaborator Dom Kennedy assists with these efforts.

Driving your car with the windows down is essential when playing this one. The treatment echoes those sentiments, as we see Young Veggies embrace his status as one his city’s top rising talents. The 20-year-old gets bathed by some eye candy while spitting rhymes a la the players of old.

The track was produced by DJ Dahi, who’s currently in demand due to other well known work on Kendrick Lamar’s “Money Trees,” Drake’s “Worst Behaviour,” and more.

“She In My Car” originally appeared on Veggies’ Life Changes mixtape. See the Zach Warren-directed video for the smooth jam below.

Photo: YouTube