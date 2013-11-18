Ja Rule & 50 Cent Ended Up On The Same Flight, Same Row

The memorable beef between Ja Rule and 50 Cent was far from a storied Hip-Hop battle based on skill and competition; it was real, violent, and potentially murderous. But years later, by chance, the two Queens natives would meet face-to-face in the most unlikely scenario ever: on an airplane.

We learned of the incident via a tweet from Rule saying, “What are the chances me and 50 same flight same row no problems!!! #Grownmansh*t.”

Of course, both rappers have expressed that they no longer have issues, but that remained to be seen prior to this unexpected rendezvous. The Murder Inc. affiliate later tweeted, “For all those who want nothing more then for two black successful black men to KILL each other KILL YOURSELF!!! #N***aweoffdat.”

This is a case of age and maturity allowing cooler heads to prevail. That’s how it should be.

Musically, fans are still awaiting 50 Cent’s Street King Immortal album. Ja Rule, on the other hand, was released from prison six months ago. Be on the lookout for more new material from the latter soon.

[via Complex]

—

Photo: BET

1 2 3Next page »