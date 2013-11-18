Kanye West Talks Confederate Flag Debacle, President Obama, & More [VIDEO]

Kanye West infiltrated yet another radio station while on his Yeezus tour. Philadelphia’s Hot 107.9 hosted the MC, who discussed the controversy surrounding the confederate flag seen on his tour merchandise, his feelings toward President Barack Obama, respecting Tyler, The Creator’s ability to be straight-forward, and more.

“I like symmetry. From a design perspective, the confederate flag is colder than the current American flag,” West said, speaking on his personal taste. He later added, “The thing is, Hip-Hop broke the rules and then it made its own rules and then it slowed down.”

It’s clear that West is adamant in standing by the reimaging of a flag that symbolized racism, inequality, and oppression for Blacks.

Reverend Al Sharpton and veteran rapper Lord Jamar were among those to speak out, and in the former’s case, call for a boycott of West’s apparel. The G.O.O.D. Music MC made it a point to address Sharpton during this sit down.

“I called Al Sharpton… No, I called Russell [Simmons] to call him and I was like, ‘Tell Al Sharpton call me before he go out talking to people,'” West said before revealing that the activist’s motion to boycott his clothing happened on the day he signed his long-awaited fashion deal.

Expect details on that in the coming weeks. Hear Kanye West speak below and on the following pages.

—

Photo:

1 2 3Next page »