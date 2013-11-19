Kendrick Lamar Speaks On Taking Charge Of His Own Career [VIDEO]

Nothing was the same for Kendrick Lamar after he quit trying to be a carbon copy of what he heard on the radio. He and veteran Hip-Hop journalist Shaheem Reid discussed the importance of this transformation during an interview that took place during this year’s Budweiser Made in America Festival.

“That was the changing of my creative process in making music,” Kendrick admitted. “When you take charge, it’s really about saying no to trends; saying no to what everybody else is doing.”

The Compton rapper also stressed the importance of being hands on with things like mixing your project, promotions, and more. You know, the tangible and intangible things that make an artist successful.

So far, things have been working for K. Dot, who recently earned GQ‘s “Man of the Year” cover. Though, the TDE clique were displeased with the accompanying story, it’s still a good look for the MC nonetheless.

Kendrick Lamar speaks with Shaheem Reid in the latest episode of #TakeChargeTuesdays (powered by Duracell Powermat) below.

