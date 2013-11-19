Gucci Mane Files Lawsuit Against Waka Flocka Flame & Debra Antney

Gucci Mane is suing Waka Flocka Flame and the rapper’s mother, Debra Antney. According to Big Guwop, momma and son have been unduly pilfering his money for years and ruined his reputation. Yes, this is really happening.

Reports TMZ:

In the docs, Gucci claims he hired Debra Antney – Waka’s momma – to be his manager in 2006 … and says she and Waka have been robbing him blind ever since. According to the suit, Antney and Waka released Gucci’s music and collected royalties without his permission … and Antney made herself CFO of Gucci’s corporation without his knowledge. Gucci claims Antney regularly took more than the usual manager’s fee of 20%. As a result, Gucci says he’s lost money, his reputation … and all he’s got left are some serious tax issues. The Ice Cream Man is suing for fraud, racketeering, and conspiracy … and wants the courts to freeze Waka and his mom’s assets. Oh, and he wants a ring and chain returned that he claims Waka’s mom stole from him.

This is where we point out the audacity of La Flare saying someone else ruined his rep. This is the same guy, with an Ice Cream cone tattooed on his face, that has been arrested for, among many incidents, hitting a soldier upside the head with a champagne bottle. There was also the time he went on an extended Twitter rant slandering a bunch of artists he used to work with and then apologized, blaming the tweets on a lean addiction.

Let’s hope Gucci Mane is even aware of this lawsuit considering how little he has been apparently paying attention to his business dealings.

—

Photo: John Spink/AJC