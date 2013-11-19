Jay Z & Robinson Cano’s Agents Have Dinner With New York Mets Officials

Although he cancelled his Barneys New York shindig, Jay Z is still about his business. The Hip-Hop mogul recently attended a sit-down dinner alongside Robinson Cano’s agents as they met with representatives for the New York Mets to discuss restructuring the All-Star second baseman’s contract.

Via New York Post:

The hip-hop impresario joined Mets COO Jeff Wilpon, general manager Sandy Alderson and assistant general manager John Ricco for dinner at a posh Manhattan hotel to discuss Cano’s free agency, two sources familiar with the situation told The Post. Cano’s group, which also featured agents Brodie Van Wagenen and Juan Perez, initiated the meeting; Cano himself didn’t attend. Jay Z has made it clear his representation of Cano is about marketing as well as baseball, and staying in New York with the Mets would afford Cano the many marketing opportunities the Big Apple offers.

Jay Z has been under the watchful eye of the press and public since becoming a licensed agent with his Roc Nation Sports imprint. The new venture into sports was highlighted immediately signed Robinson Cano to whom he’s showered with gifts of appreciation in their short business stint together.

Cano is taking advantage of his free agency, reportedly seeking a 10-year contract worth $300 million to stay a New York Yankee but either way, it seems like NYC is where he aims to be.

The Yankees have long money and will likely retain Cano on their roster. But, stranger things have happened.

For all the baseball fans out there, do you wish to see Cano in a Mets jersey?

Photo: ESPN