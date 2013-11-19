Just Blaze Recalls Making Jay Z’s “PSA” [VIDEO]

Of the many noteworthy moments on Jay Z’s The Black Album, song 10, bka “Public Service Announcement,” is perhaps the most timeless. Revolt TV recently caught up with the song’s producer, Just Blaze, to discuss how he created the Rock-inspired beat.

“One of my best friends, by the name of ‘Big Jack,’ comes in the studio,” recalled the Roc-A-Fella affiliate. As Just remembers, Jack simply said, “Yeah, I got something you got to hear.” It was Little Boy Blues’ “Seed Of Love,” which Jay’s braggadocios anthem sampled.

Just in turn made the beat (in 10 minutes), but The Black Album was already finished and turned into Def Jam. But he managed to play the instrumental for Jay at the most inopportune moment — the Brooklyn MC was simultaneously holding listening sessions for press in the next room.

“In between hours of press, he would come in, drop four bars, [and] go do another press run,” Just said, basically revealing that Hov was conceptualizing the lyrics to “PSA” while playing folks the album as we know it. That boy good.

Hear Just Blaze tell the full story below.

