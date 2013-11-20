CLOSE
David Blaine Freaks Out Kanye West, Will Smith & More With Ice Pick [VIDEO]

Illusionist David Blaine had a special on ABC last night called Real or MagicIn this case you might care because some of the people Blaine demonstrated some of his tricks to were Kanye West and Will Smith. 

In the clip below, Blaine basically impales his hand with an ice pick. Some of the witnesses to the magic shenanigans include a smiling Kanye West and a freaked out Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith. Breaking Bad stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston are also seen bugging out at the audacity of a man voluntarily stabbing himself. There is no blood, though.

“This is complete mind over body,” says Blaine. Sure. Yes, Blaine is a professional. You, are probably not, so don’t try this ish at home. Watch below.

