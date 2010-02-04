Eminem Back Together With Ex-Wife Kim?

No relationship in the music industry, let alone the world, has been more tumultuous than the marriage between Eminem and former wife Kim.

The rapper’s rise to fame partially came at her sacrifice as Shady would lyrically shatter her image and use her constantly as a means to express his anger and thoughts of homicide.

“Kim”

Behind closed doors, however, Em has continued to try and reconcile their differences as reports are stating that the two have actually come together, again, and are expecting another child.

After a divorce, then repairing their relationship again while Marshall was going through rehab just to break up again, sources are saying that the two are allegedly back together.

Representatives for Shady, however, are singing a completely different tune than what is traveling around the Internet trying to nip the potential problem in the bud.

“Contrary to false rumors spread by unreliable tabloids, Marshall and Kim Mathers are not romantically reunited in any way, nor are they expecting a child together.”

The rep also provided some clarity to the actual situation between the rapper and his former wife Kim. “They are a divorced couple who share custody of their daugther and maintain a friendly relationship.”

Clearly some parts of history are best left in the past and as it stands now, the only relationship that Shady will have with his former wife is in raising their children together.

Check the clip of Kim finally speaking on relationship with Eminem.