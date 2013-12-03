Busta Rhymes & Q-Tip Announce Collaborative Mixtape

UPDATE: The official artwork for The Abstract and The Dragon has hit the Internets. See it after the jump.

Busta Rhymes and Q-Tip, a duo with a well documented history of collaborations, have announced plans to drop a mixtape called The Abstract and The Dragon. Yes, you read that right.

Bussa Buss made the news public via Twitter earlier today. “BREAKING NEWS! IT’S OFFICIAL! 1ST TIME EVER! BRAND NEW @BustaRhymes & @QtipTheAbstract MIXTAPE!,” read the tweet, which also revealed the project’s title and release date.

Fans can expect this audible blessing December 12. Now, the veteran pair’s new track, “Thank You,” featuring Kanye West and Lil Wayne, makes even more sense. The Abstract and The Dragon should be a great way for Busta to segue into the roll out for his forthcoming E.L.E. (Extinction Level Event) 2 album, due in 2014.

Also, see footage of Busta Rhymes joining A Tribe Called Quest on stage on the Yeezus tour.

