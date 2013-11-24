Beyoncé – “God Made You Beautiful” [LISTEN]

A snippet for this dropped a couple of days ago, but we now have the full version of Beyoncé’s “God Made You Beautiful.”

The song is inspired by the singer and Jay Z’s baby daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. “Tears were shed, how we had been blessed/And your love it shines so bright, you bring me back to life, back to life/You make everything right,” sings Bey.

Still no word on when Beyoncé will get around to dropping her new album which has been in the work for well over a year.

Listen to “God Made You Beautiful,” which will appear on the Life Is But A Dream DVD that is due out on November 25, below.

