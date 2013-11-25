Kanye West Readying New Album For Summer Release [VIDEO]

We’ve heard tons from Kanye West in recent weeks, but few of the quotes detailing his plans to change the world through product involved anything about music. But that changes today, as footage from his sit down with Philly’s Power 99 has surfaced.

Don’t get it wrong, though. The aforementioned messages were in tow, but the hosts were sure to throw in inquiries about his tunes.

West’s reply: “I haven’t named my next album, but I have started on it.” And that’s not all. Speaking on Cruel Winter, the G.O.O.D. Music mastermind said, “We think about it. I go back and forth on it, but we keep on missing the winter. That’s the only problem.”

He continued, “I’d like to put out more product. I’d like to have another album out by next summer.” Knowing the rapper’s storied history of pushing albums back, we understand if you’re skeptical about his words. However, he said that his latest endeavor — rumored to be a deal with adidas — will release September 2014. It would only be right if he delivered a new LP as a companion piece. Right? Right.

Hear Kanye West speak more in the footage below.

