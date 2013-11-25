Kanye West Rants About Tight Jeans & Unknown Nike Air Yeezy 2 “Red October” Release [VIDEO]

Kanye West has been in a talkative mood lately. The Yeezus tour hit Madison Square Garden this weekend and Yeezy took 10 minutes to expound on topics including Nike fronting on his Air Yeezy 2 and his fall out with designer Hedi Slimane (creative director of Saint Laurent).

The good folks over at Complex transcribed the “Power” rapper’s rift with Slimane, and their beef seems inexplicably tied tight jeans.

“Now I know y’all don’t know who the f-ck Hedi Slimane is, but let me explain to you who he is. He was once a friend of mine…And I used to wear his tight ass jeans when I was on tour and get called names for it… [He was] somebody who actually had a vision and was not put in a position of power. Cuz I’m telling you, my friend, they be sellin’ you bullsh-t. And Hedi Slimane was a guy who didn’t serve no bullsh-t…But a God to recognize another God. But a God needs to recognize another God. So when he told me you can come to my show, but you can’t come to see Phoebe and you can’t come to see Riccardo, that was odd,” he yelled into the microphone, presumably referring to designers Riccardo Tisci and Phoebe Philo. “He tried to control me! He tried to tell me where I could go!”

Yeezy also made sure to throw yet another shot at Nike for the delay of the release of Nike Air Yeezy 2 in the Red October colorway. Allegedly, West will be announcing the “corporation” he aligned with for a clothing line, rumored to be adidas, sometime today (November 25).

Check out Kanye West’s full rant on the flip.

