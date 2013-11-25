Mike WiLL Made It ft. Future – “Faded” [VIDEO]

It’s not secret that Mike WiLL Made It and Future are a winning tandem. With a s of successful tracks in the can, the pair reconnect on a new song called “Faded” from the producer’s upcoming #MikeWiLLBeenTrill mixtape.

The ATLien leaves the falsetto at home in favor of a few 16s on the cut’s synth-heavy production. “Even I look at my diamonds sometimes and kiss em/ That’s why my ex my ex, and I don’t miss her/ The way she acting right now, I should have pimped her,” he chants on the chorus.

If Future’s Miley Cyrus and Mr. Hudson-assisted single wasn’t your cup of tea, then this should do the track. We personally prefer his more street savvy records.

Expect Mike WiLL’s #MikeWiLLBeenTrill to drop some time in December. As we await a formal release date, get your fill of new tunes via “Faded” below. Give us your thoughts in the comments.

