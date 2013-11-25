Drake To Drop 5 Unreleased Tracks Before 2014

Seemingly anything with Drake‘s name on it is a hot commodity and should never go to waste if you let fans tell it. That said, the Canadian MC plans to keep his momentum going by liberating tracks that didn’t make Nothing Was The Same before 2014.

Drake made the revelation while speaking with VIBE Magazine. With the holidays approaching, a gift is just what the listeners want from the OVO rap star. “Not an EP, but maybe a blog thing like how I did ‘Versace,’ ‘The Motion,’ all those in one night,” Drake says of how he plans to release the records.

Expect the horn-laden cut “Trophies,” and the long-rumored “Wu-Tang Forever (Remix),” featuring Wu-Tang Clan, to be among the five track bundle. “[‘Wu-Tang Forever (Remix)’] will probably come out with all that stuff—I hope,” Drake added. “It’s on 40. He has all the verses.”

OVO Sound’s Nineteen85, co-producer of “Hold On, We’re Going Home” and “Too Much,” chimed in saying, “Drake probably has almost an album’s worth of stuff recorded that he could put out at any time.”

With only a few weeks left in the calendar year, we’ll know if this release will come to pass sooner than later. Excited? Give us your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: YouTube