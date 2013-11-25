Kid CuDi Announces Title Of Upcoming EP

Kid CuDi has his hand in ample pots. Among them is an EP set to precede his long-awaited Man on the Moon III LP called SATELLITE FLIGHT: The Journey to Mother Moon.

The former G.O.O.D. Music artist took to Twitter earlier today to make the announcement. “KiD CuDi presents SATELLITE FLIGHT: The journey to Mother Moon,” read the ambiguous tweet with an attached “coming soon” message. Moments later, he added, “Thats the title of the EP fyi. Lets dream again,” as a reaffirmation.

When Cudder announced the project back in October, he said, “And when I give you the release date, it’ll be 24 hours before it’s released.” If he makes true on his promise, fans should have some new tunes from the Lonely Stoner within the next 24 hours.

Man on the Moon III, however, isn’t scheduled to drop until 2015. Yes, you read that right. Until then, you’ll probably find Kid CuDi on the small and silver screens.

See the aforementioned tweets on the following pages.

—

Photo: YouTube

1 2 3Next page »