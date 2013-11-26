Kanye West Appears On The Breakfast Club, Clashes With Charlamagne [VIDEO]

We never thought we’d see the day Kanye West entered the gauntlet known as The Breakfast Club, but such is the case. This morning, hosts Charlamagne, DJ Envy, and Angelee Yee premiered the discussion, which took place this morning (November 26).

As you’d expect, there was much to talk about and more to critique on Charlamagne’s part. In fact, there was tension between West and the aforementioned host from the moment Yeezus was mentioned. Charlamagne, who said he was a fan of the rapper, expressed his disdain for his latest body of work to which the G.O.O.D. Music frontman replied, “Yea, that’s great,” before refocusing his attention on Envy.

Needless to say that this was a running theme throughout the sitdown. See the moment we’ve all been waiting for in the footage below. Share your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: Power 105.1