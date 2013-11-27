Chris Brown Tried To Bring Weed To Rehab

Obviously, Chris Brown isn’t too aware of the proper protocol when it comes to attending rehab. Reportedly the troubled R&B singer threw a fit when his plans to bring weed with him to his anger management rehabilitation facility was denied. Go figure.

Reports TMZ:

Chris Brown surrendered his phone and the Internet while in rehab for anger management, TMZ has learned — but he didn’t give up his weed without a fight. When Chris enrolled in his court-ordered rehab joint after last week’s progress hearing in the Rihanna beating case … he asked the rehab staff if he could bring his weed along. Chris told staff the Mary Jane was prescribed by a doctor for a medical condition — depression — but the staff rejected his request. We’re told Chris kicked up a stink, claiming pot makes him calm, but the staff was unbending.

Depression? We wouldn’t recommend self-medicating with kush to deal with such issues.

Chris’ previous stint at anger management didn’t work out so well since he allegedly hurled a rock through the window of his mother’s car after she suggested he stick around for a while. The nerve of her.

Photo: XXL