CLOSE
Home > Chris Brown

Chris Brown Tried To Bring Weed To Rehab

Leave a comment

Obviously, Chris Brown isn’t too aware of the proper protocol when it comes to attending rehab. Reportedly the troubled R&B singer threw a fit when his plans to bring weed with him to his anger management rehabilitation facility was denied. Go figure. 

Reports TMZ:

Chris Brown surrendered his phone and the Internet while in rehab for anger management, TMZ has learned — but he didn’t give up his weed without a fight.

When Chris enrolled in his court-ordered rehab joint after last week’s progress hearing in the Rihanna beating case … he asked the rehab staff if he could bring his weed along.

Chris told staff the Mary Jane was prescribed by a doctor for a medical condition — depression —  but the staff rejected his request. We’re told Chris kicked up a stink, claiming pot makes him calm, but the staff was unbending.

Depression? We wouldn’t recommend self-medicating with kush to deal with such issues.

Chris’ previous stint at anger management didn’t work out so well since he allegedly hurled a rock through the window of his mother’s car after she suggested he stick around for a while. The nerve of her.

Photo: XXL

anger management

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close