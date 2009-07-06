Drake & BET Apologize for ‘Every Girl’ Performance, Lil Wayne is Mums

It’s been no secret that Drake and Lil Wayne’s ‘Every Girl in the World’ performance at the 2009 BET awards was not only awkward, but offensive to several thousand people. Let us repaint the picture for you. Drake, whom recently tore his ACL, performed his hit single ‘Best I Ever Had,’ while sitting on a stool on the side of the stage. Fast forward a few minutes later and an energetic Weezy, followed by an entourage of what some have joked were “Degrassi extras,” flooded the stage. These four little girls, who couldn’t have been more than 12 years old, were later identified as Lil Wayne’s daughter and her friends.

With all of the negative commentary the performance has received, BET recently released a statement: