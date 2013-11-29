Fat Joe Released From Prison, Surprises Daughter [VIDEO]

After serving time for tax evasion, Fat Joe was released from prison just in time to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday festivities with his family.

In June, the Bronx rapper was sentenced to a four month bid for failing to pay federal income taxes stemming from 2007, 2008 and 2010. During court proceedings the government alleged that Joe Crack, whose real name is Joseph Cartagena, failed to pay taxes on some $3 million in income an estimated tax loss to the government of $718,038.

Joe pleaded guilty and began his sentence on August 26th. In a very extensive interview with The Breakfast Club, he attributed his troubles with the Uncle Sam to a shady accountant who was running a Ponzi scheme.

Luckily he made it home just in time to surprise his children for Thanksgiving, as caught on a brief video clip shared on Instagram.

Before Joe went away he released the third installment to his Darkside series as a mixtape The Darkside 3. Chances are we will see more music from the Terror Squad leader as he gets readjusted to civilian life.

You can peep the video of him surprising his daughter and a flick of Joe straight from prison on the following pages.

Photos: Instagram, DJ Nasty

