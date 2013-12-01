Lil Kim – “I Am Kimmy Blanco” [LISTEN]

Black Friday came and went with no Hardcore 2K13: Back 2 Da Streets mixtape from Lil Kim. While said project continues to percolate, the Queen Bee drops a new cut called “I Am Kimmy Blanco.”

“Y’all b*tches kind of hot, we hell/Scarface in them new red heels/ I swear I got them b*tches running like a treadmill, fictitious little b*tched but I make you dead real,” spits the Brooklyn native over a sinister beat.

As for Hardcore 2K13‘s delay, Kim tweeted, “I just want to make U guys happy..please standby. #HARDCOREPLAYLIST 3 bonus tracks included! I love U guys!”

Check out Hardcore 2K13 tracklist, which apparently features Miley Cyrus, on the flip. Listen to “I Am Kimmy Blanco” below.

