Kanye West – “You Ain’t Got The Answers [Halo (DJH2) Remix]” [LISTEN]

This is pure comedy. After Kanye West barked on Sway Calloway, the rapper/producer’s out of pocket and highly quotable commentary has been turned into a song.

Reports Hypetrak:

With it being a slow day in music news, we bring you something that’ll surely enlighten your ears and bring pure joy to your faces. In light of Kanye West’s recent “turn up” with Sway during his recent interview on Shade 45, New York producer Halo (DJH2) felt inspired to put Ye’s now famous line, “You ain’t got the answers Sway!,” over a trap instrumental. The line has already taken on a life of its own, spawning internet memes such as these (see photo one and photo two), but now the timeless audio has made its way into an upgraded audio form.

Listen to “You Ain’t Got The Answers [Halo (DJH2) Remix]” below.

Photo: Shade 45