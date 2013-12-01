10 Hilarious You Ain’t Got The Answers Sway Memes [PHOTOS]

As usual, the Internets is not the place to be if you’re looking for chill. Last week, Sway Calloway made the mistake of asking Kanye West a legitimate question, only to be bombarded with shouts of “You ain’t got the answers, Sway!” So of course, it became a meme.

The phrase “You ain’t got the answers Sway” managed to become a trending topic because who doesn’t like to poke fun of Kanye when he is all in his feelings? Unfortunately for Sway, despite handling West’s tantrum like a professional, he got caught up in the collateral damage.

Teachers are going to have to deal with this too easy retort for a while. Be sure to the peep the song,“You Ain’t Got The Answers [Halo (DJH2) Remix],” too.

Check out 10 hilarious You Ain’t Got The Answers Sway Memes in the following pages.



Photos: Twitter

