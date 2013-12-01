CLOSE
HomeNews

10 Hilarious You Ain’t Got The Answers Sway Memes [PHOTOS]

Leave a comment

As usual, the Internets is not the place to be if you’re looking for chill. Last week, Sway Calloway made the mistake of asking Kanye West a legitimate question, only to be bombarded with shouts of “You ain’t got the answers, Sway!” So of course, it became a meme. 

The phrase “You ain’t got the answers Sway” managed to become a trending topic because who doesn’t like to poke fun of Kanye when he is all in his feelings? Unfortunately for Sway, despite handling West’s tantrum like a professional, he got caught up in the collateral damage.

Teachers are going to have to deal with this too easy retort for a while. Be sure to the peep the song,“You Ain’t Got The Answers [Halo (DJH2) Remix],” too.

Check out 10 hilarious You Ain’t Got The Answers Sway Memes in the following pages.

Screen Shot 2013-12-01 at 10.49.56 AM

Photos: Twitter

Kanye West , Sway Calloway

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close