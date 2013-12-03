Gucci Mane Indicted For Gun Possession, Facing 20 Years In Prison

Gucci Mane is looking at a possible two decades in federal prison. The trouble Atlanta rapper was in court today (December 3) and it was revealed that he was indicted on November 19 on two charges of gun possession by a felon.

Reports the Associated Press:

The rapper, whose real name is Radric Davis, faces two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, the U.S. attorney’s office in Atlanta said Tuesday. Davis, 33, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Nov. 19. Davis was found to have a gun on Sept. 12 and had a different gun in his possession two days later, prosecutors said. Prosecutors say he acted erratically and threatened people on both occasions. “This is how people get hurt, and we are committed to ensuring that convicted felons not have guns,” U.S. Attorney Sally Quillian Yates said in a news release. Davis’ lawyer Drew Findling said Tuesday he is reviewing information in the case and then will decide what action to take.

The two felony conviction on Big Guwops record stem from when he pleaded no contest to charges of aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in October 2005, for hitting a promoter with a pool cue, and for his conviction of being caught with 20 grams of marijuan in Florida in June 2005.

As for what landed La Flare in his current predicament–in prison with no bail and facing a 20 year stretch–it was pure struggle.

An Atlanta police officer responded on Sept. 12 “in reference to a subject inside of an office building acting upset,” according to a police report. Findling’s office is in that building, and Davis and the responding officer went in to speak to Findling, who told the officer he wanted Davis to leave “due to the way he was currently acting,” the report says. A .45-caliber handgun containing eight rounds of ammunition was found with Davis’ stuff in the office. Davis said the gun belonged to his girlfriend who had dropped him off, and no one in the office had seen him with a gun, the report says. Atlanta police didn’t file any charges against Davis. Findling declined to comment on what happened at his office. Early Sept. 14, a man who said he was a friend of the rapper’s called police to say Davis was walking down the street behaving violently, according to a police report. When police arrived, Davis smelled strongly of marijuana, cursed at them, called them names and threatened to shoot them, the report says. Police arrested him on a disorderly conduct charge and found a clear baggie with what they believe was marijuana and a loaded .40-caliber Glock handgun, the report says. An ambulance was called, and Davis was sedated and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that if Gucci Mane is convicted of both counts he faces 20 years in prison. Seems like that epic Twitter slander, and suing Waka Flocka Flame and his mother, is the least of Guwop’s problems.

—

Photo: Cam Kirk