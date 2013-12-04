Kanye West Commissions Andy Warhol’s Cousin To Paint Kim Kardashian

In case you couldn’t tell, Kanye West is really into his fiancee Kim Kardashian. Yeezy has commissioned Andy Warhol’s cousin to paint a picture of the object of his affection and mother of his child.

Reports Page Six:

The one thing that not even Kanye West can buy? A Warhol painting of his fiancee, Kim Kardashian. Turns out the rapper has figured out a way to accomplish just that, though. He’s commissioned Andy Warhol’s cousin Monica Warhol, an artist who lives and works in Tucson, Ariz., to paint Kardashian. “She’s an icon. She’s famous for nothing. Andy would have loved her,” Monica told me. “Kim is beautiful. She’s so manufactured. She looks like a human Barbie.” Just as Andy did, Monica makes silk-screen works from photographs. “I never studied Andy. I never owned a book about him until about a year ago,” she said. The mimicking of his style is not conscious. She loves screen-printing, she said, because it’s “extremely physical.” Unlike Andy, who delegated labor to a bunch of hired hands, Monica does all the work herself.

The Warhol connection is strictly genetic, though. Monica Warhol never met her famed cousin, who died in 1987 when she was just 10 years old.

She has painted portraits of Flo Rida that appeared in his video for “How I Feel,” though.

In other art related news involving Kanye West, he will be speaking at an Art Basel lecture, which is part of Surface Magazine’s Design Dialogues series, in Miami today (December 4).

—

Photo: YouTube