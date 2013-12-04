Jay Z & Beyoncé Go On 22 Day Vegan Cleanse

Just when we think we have Jay Z figured out he seems to always changes his course. On the eve of his 44th birthday (December 3) he announced that he and Beyoncé will be going vegan for 22 days.

In a blog post found on his very own lifestyle site Life + Times, Hov attributed the nature of his vegan curiosity to a challenge to change his approach to breakfast. “This all began a few months back when a good friend and vegan challenged me to embrace a ‘plant-based breakfast’ everyday. It was surprisingly easier on me than I thought…” the Roc Nation CEO explained.

This comes as a surprise to many as Jay has a long history for flaunting his penchant for steak, caviar and other fine and very non-vegan fare. But as expected a lot of thought went into this decision to embrace a non-flesh diet, noting, “Psychologists have said it takes 21 days to make or break a habit. On the 22nd day, you’ve found the way.”

He continued, “Why now? There’s something spiritual to me about it being my 44th birthday and the serendipity behind the number of days in this challenge; 22 (2+2=4) coupled with the fact that the challenge ends on Christmas day…It just feels right!” he rationalized.

While Carter didn’t confirm if he will stay vegan after the holidays, he did hint that many outcomes are very possible. “So you can call it a spiritual and physical cleanse. I will post my progress… Any professional vegans out there that have any great food spots please help out! Please ha. I don’t know what happens after Christmas. A semi-vegan, a full plant-based diet? Or just a spiritual and physical challenge? We’ll see…”

He also mentioned that his wife will also be joining him on this journey to cleanse.

Interestingly enough his blog post ends with a referral to a vegan based nutritional company 22 Days Nutrition which is founded by his friend and trainer Marco Borges. Noted for being a master influencer and an alleged shill, do you think El Padrino will announce a business partnership into some sort of vegan initiative after the cleanse?

Photo: WENN.com