Drake Partners With Jordan Brand [VIDEO]

Like him or not, Drake has left an undeniable mark on Hip-Hop in 2013. However, last night (December 3), the YMCMB affiliate announced that he is aligning with behemoth sneaker company, Jordan Brand, at a “Would You Like A Tour?” show.

The news was fitting, considering that Drake was in Portland, Ore., the headquarters of Nike. “Growing up, I’m sure we all idolized this guy; he goes by the name of Michael Jordan,” the rapper said as a prefacing statement. “So, today I came to Portland and I became officially inducted into the Team Jordan family.”

Drizzy can be often spotted wearing a fresh pair of J’s, so it’s no surprise that he’s fairly acquainted with the powers that be. Hip-Hop Wired received confirmation from a Jordan Brand representative about the partnership with Drake, but no details about what it exactly involves have been revealed. The Toronto native also posted photos of a few signature OVO edition Air Jordan shoes on his Instagram page, so you know it’s real.

