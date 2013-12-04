Kanye West Is Anti-Semitic According To Anti-Defamation League, Asks For Apology

Surprise, surprise; Kanye West has offended Jewish people, at least according to the Anti-Defamation League. In a statement, the ADL has accused Yeezy of being anti-Semitic due to his comments during an interview last week with The Breakfast Club on Power 105.1 in New York City.

The comments came when West was talking about fashion houses like Louis Vuitton disregarding his influence and the lack of Black designers. Part of the “New Slaves” rapper’s diatribe included the following: “Man, let me tell you about George Bush and oil money and Obama and no money. People want to say Obama can’t make these moves or he’s not executing. That’s because he ain’t got those connections. Black people don’t have the same level of connections as Jewish people. Black people don’t have the same connection as oil people. You know we don’t nobody that got a nice house.”

This is the portion of the interview the ADL takes issue with.

“If the comments are true as reported, this is classic anti-Semitism,” said ADL national director Abraham H. Foxman in a press statement. “There it goes again, the age-old canard that Jews are all-powerful and control the levers of power in government. As a celebrity with a wide following, Kanye West should know better. We hope that he will take responsibility for his words, understand why they are so offensive, and apologize to those he has offended.”

Do you think Mr. West’s comment was anti-Semitic? Before you answer, make sure you run it by a Jewish person first and get their perspective. Just saying.

Listen to Yeezy’s words for yourself below (got to 32:28 mark).

Photo: Power 105.1