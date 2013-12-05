E-40 Tells Stories About 2Pac, The Notorious B.I.G., & Mac Dre [VIDEO]

This morning, Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club hosted Bay Area legend E-40. Topics discussed ranged from his new upcoming album The Block Brochure Parts 4, 5 & 6 to his relationship with deceased rappers The Notorious B.I.G., Tupac Shakur, and Mac Dre.

Forty Water spoke highly on the Death Row MC. “The thing about Pac — I think his impact was because he had uplifting songs for the females and the males. He touched every angle of the game,” 40 said. When asked if he learned anything from 2Pac, the California rapper immediately replied “Work ethic.” He continued, “That boy was knocking down songs — nine songs a day. Probably averaged four on a down day.”

E-40 also discussed his infamous slang and which words he didn’t come up with, whether he’s one of the greatest lyricists of all time, and how it felt to be 21 studio albums into the game. The Block Brochure Parts 4, 5 & 6 drops December 10.

Hear E-40 speak more with The Breakfast Club below.

Photo: Power 105.1