Drake To Build Recording Studio In Philly High School

It’s one thing to be a high school student and to meet one of the hottest rappers in the game, and it’s another to receive a gift from said artist that may change your life for the better. The latter happens to be the scenario at Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion High School, which received a charitable gift from the one and only Drake.

A World News with Diane Sawyer segment called “Hidden America,” aired last May, took viewers into a typical day at the North Philly school; a place at the time considered one of the most dangerous high schools in America. The OVO rapper saw it and thought to reach out in a major way.

“I caught this piece that Diane did, and by the end of it, I was so heavily affected. I started question, like, major aspects of my life,” Drake said.

And then came his major announcement. “In the next few months, umm, I’m building a recording studio inside your school,” Drizzy revealed. “This is about you. This about your principal. This is about your future. I love you. I care about you. I want to see you succeed.”

Needless to say that students were more than excited. See how everything panned out in the visual below.

