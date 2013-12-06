Drake Ditches Grammy Nomination Concert

The Grammy Nomination Concert goes down tonight (December 6) in Los Angeles, but don’t expect Drake to be there as scheduled. Reportedly, the YMCMB rapper has pulled out of the show thanks to a last minute “scheduling conflict.”

Reports TMZ:

Drake has pulled himself out of tomorrow’s big Grammy Nominations Concert in L.A., TMZ has learned … and it’s all because the guy claims he’s got a last minute “scheduling conflict.”

The show had been promoting the rapper as one of their big acts since October … but a rep for Drake tells TMZ something came up, and now he won’t be able to attend.

“Unfortunately, due to scheduling complications, Drake will no longer be performing … [he’s] currently in the middle of his nationwide ‘Would You Like A Tour?’ and sincerely apologizes to his fans that he can’t be there.”

According Drake’s website, he’s not scheduled to perform anywhere on Dec. 6th … though he does have a show the following day in Missouri.

So, why the sudden conflict? We asked the rep … but didn’t get an explanation.

Don’t fear, Grammy fans … Lorde, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have all been added to the lineup within the last 24 hours.