Jay Z Squeezed $240M Out Of Seattle Mariners For Robinson Cano

Even as a newly licensed agent, Jay Z is out for big presidents to represent him and his client, Robinson Cano.

The New Yankees put a ceiling on their contract with Cano at $170 million after a few other key additions have dipped into the budget so there was no likehood that Cano would be in pinstripe blue next season.

The entreprenuing rapper was also reportedly eyeing the Seattle Mariners as a possible home for Cano. The Mariners thought they had the free agent on lock with a $225 million deal worth nine years of his time but Jay Z threw a wrench in the plans, looking for a considerably bigger payday of $35M more.

They settled at $240M and a ten year deal.

Reports Fox Sports:

The All-Star second baseman agreed to a 10-year deal worth $240 million on Friday, FOX Sports MLB Insider Jon Paul Morosi confirms. The Mariners thought they were set when they offered a nine-year deal worth $225 million for the Cano, who batted .314 with 27 homers and 107 RBI last season. Jay-Z then upped the ante, requesting a 10-year deal, which upset Mariners brass.

There was also reports that the Mets were highly interested after they met with Jay Z but there were talks of dollar amounts that apparently didn’t make sense.

The Roc boys have a new home in Seattle now.

Photo: ESPN