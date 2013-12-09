Kanye West Didn’t Say He Was The Next Nelson Mandela

Thanks to the audacity he has displayed in prior interviews and the outrageous quotes they tend to generate, some people will believe anything they’re told Kanye West said. That happened late last week when a fake Yeezy interview where the rapper said he was the next Nelson Mandela fooled many.

Reports the Huffington Post:

On Friday (Dec. 6), “The Daily Currant” ran a fake interview with Kanye West saying he thinks he is “the next Nelson Mandela.” The fake and definitely not real interview (the Currant describes itself as “The Global Satirical Newspaper of Record”) included such quotes as “Mandela was working in South Africa, which has, like what, six people? I started my magic here in the USA and then I took my business global” and “I liberate minds with my music. That’s more important than liberating a few people from apartheid or whatever.” Yeah, it was pretty disrespectful. And a lot of people thought it was real. And those same people got really angry … and wanted to put Kanye in prison “to make sure” he’s the next Mandela. Most of them took to Twitter and even linked to the fake and definitely not real article.

West has compared himself to Steve Jobs, William Shakespeare and a gang of other notable innovators. So likening his plight to the late, great Nelson Mandela wasn’t too far of a stretch of the imagination. But saying so shortly after the freedom fighter’s passing should have been a red flag to most.

Check out the Daily Currant‘s bogus article right here. Also, for the record, no one is the next Nelson Mandela, period.

