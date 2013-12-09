Kanye West Tweets About Bogus Nelson Mandela Quote [PHOTOS]

Late last week, a website posted a fake Kanye West story where he allegedly compared himself to the late Nelson Mandela. Despite it clearly being bogus, many outlets, and social media users, were fooled. Yeezy took to Twitter today (December 9) to further assert that the quotes were not his.

“Respect to Mandela, his family and his legacy,” read the first of the “Blood On The Leaves” rapper’s tweets. “Despite recent media reports, I’ve never said anything to dishonor or trivialize the life or transition of one of the most inspiring leaders.”

The Daily Currant post that started all this faux controversy went up on December 6 and currently has 8,000+ retweets. Most revealing about the general gullibility of readers is that the Daily Currant‘s “About” page clearly states that is is “an English language online satirical newspaper that covers global politics, business, technology, entertainment, science, health and media. It is accessible from over 190 countries worldwide – now including South Sudan.”

Reading is fundamental folks. Interestingly, West made no mention of the Anti-Defamation League’s claims that he made Anti-Semitic remarks.

