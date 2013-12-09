Kanye Plays King At Yeezus Show, Has Heckler Removed [VIDEO]

“Do I look like a mother******* comedian to you?!? Don’t f*cking heckle me. I’m Kanye mother******* West!!!”

That, apparently, was the highlight of Lord Kanye West the Great’s latest show.

Unlike the last few rants from Kanye West that depicted his Louis Vuittoness in a crazy and deranged light, his actions at his recent Yeezus show in San Antonio seemed justified.

While he was in the middle of his Texas rant visionary streams of consciousness, a woman not too far from the stage was yelling at the main attraction for God-knows-what.

With the Finger Point of Doom and an umpire’s thumb, the lady was tossed from the crowd, banished for all of eternity.

Instagram user Robert J.C. Wilson, who posted the video headlined the clip with “HAHA KANYE KICKED SOME GIRL OUT #YEEZUS #KANYE.”

Despite welding his authority in this instance, Kanye is not without a soul. He recently spoke highly of the recently deceased Nelson Mandela after a lame website libeled his good name with false comments.

Back to the matter at hand. Catch the video on the other page. Pure comedy.

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2Next page »