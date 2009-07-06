The Game Reloads Shots At Roc-A-Fella Records

In a video blog from the Game’s world tour, the Game takes us into the bathroom of his Madrid hotel room. He proudly shows off a new Michael Jackson tattoo on his right forearm and his toiletries in his Bvlgari bag. For twelve minutes he rants aimlessly about Nyquil, deodorant and Jergen’s lotion for “all you Black a*s ni**as out there.” He then steps over to his right to show off the toilet and that’s when it finally gets good. On the back of the toilet is a logo for the makers of the toilet, “Roca”. Game gets the camera man to zoom in on it and says:

“It’s Roca, so that’s like half of Jay Z. So basically anything with the Roc in it, I take a Shyte on. It’s a Roc-A-Fella toilet, and I Shyte on it.”

He then points to the bidet next to the toilet, which is used to splash water up like a fountain.

“Oh a Roc-A-Fella a*s splash toilet, you know Roc-A-Fella got a couple of homo ni**as, a couple of suckas, so that’s the a*s splash toilet. Basically after they write them trash a*s raps, them ni**as sit down and they wash they booty off. Cause they some dirty a*s ni**as with wack a*s rhymes man.”

After getting his Roc-A-Fella diss off his chest, the Game continues as if nothing happened showing off the rest of his hotel room, clothing and luggage.

In related news, The Game also collaborated with Chris Brown, Diddy and Wanya Morris from Boyz II Men for a Michael Jackson tribute song, “Better on the Other Side.” The video for the song was recently released and shows fans mourning Michael’s death holding candles and dancing like the king of pop. During his verse, Game gets into a bath tub fully clothed and writes the lyrics to the song while surrounded by candles.

Check out The Game going in on Hova and company:

The Game Day 1 Blog on World Tour from Taydoe Kidd on Vimeo.

Check out The Game’s M.J. Tribute below: