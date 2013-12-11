Gucci Mane – The State Vs Radric Davis 2: The Caged Bird Sings Snippets [LISTEN]

We’re still tripping over the fact that Gucci Mane‘s new album title, The State Vs. Radric Davis 2: The Caged Bird Sings, references a Maya Angelou poem, but we digress. Today, the Brick Squad rapper previews the project via snippets for the fans’ listening pleasure.

Despite an array of legal troubles, Guwop found the time to deliver and package 17 unheard songs into a full LP. He also managed to assemble what we assume to be his last few friends in the rap game for guest appearances. Features include Migos, Rocko, Young Thug, Young Scooter, and more.

The State Vs. Radric Davis 2: The Caged Bird Sings has a bit of holiday cheer attached to its release date, as it we available on Christmas day. Find the snippets, artwork, and track list below. Give us you thoughts on Gucci Mane’s latest body of work in the comments.

[Spotted at XclusivesZone]

1. Pull Up On Ya

2. Jackie Chan featuring Migos

3. #MentionMe

4. Rude

5. Birdman

6. Double

7. Bad Bitch

8. Tell Me Nothing featuring Young Scooter

9. Too Many

10. Wish You Was Me

11. Ice Cold featuring Verse Simmonds

12. Fugitive featuring Peewee Longway and Young Dolph

13. Feets featuring Rocko

14. Buttnaked

15. Any Thing featuring Young Thug

16. Do It

17. Threw With That Shit

—

Photo: