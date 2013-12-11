The Game Admits He Isn’t Signed To YMCMB [VIDEO]

The Game, thought to be YMCMB’s latest signee, revealed that such isn’t the case during a recent discussion with Karen Civil’s Civil TV. Despite a Twitter confirmation from Birdman some months back, the former Interscope artist is still solo-dolo.

“Right now, I’m just enjoying my free agency man,” Game admits. “I had talks with Birdman, and we’re trying figure out what it’s going to be or how it’s going to work. It definitely could work.”

From them, the Compton rapper went on to speak on his longstanding relationship with Baby, Lil Wayne, Slim, and Drake. According to Game, both parties are just looking to create a situation that’s mutually beneficial. While no contract has been signed, Game says “that’s where I’m leaning.”

Other topics discussed includes his Robin Hood Project charity, his alleged relationship/affair with Khloe Kardashian, and more. Hear it all in the footage below.

—

Photo: YouTube