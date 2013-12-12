South Park Clowns Kanye West, Again [VIDEO]

Last night (December 11), was the season finale of South Park, and the Comedy Central cartoon brought back an easy target, Kanye West. In an episode called “The Hobbit” and loaded with slander at Kim Kardashian, Yeezy got clowned something awful.

An animated version of West, rocking a tight jumpsuit (leotard?) and gold chain, spends the episode defending claims that his fiancee is actually a hobbit. Also, Yeezy interrupts the Pope.

We also get a West rap featuring lines like, “It was no dragon so my girl ain’t no hobbit, that was a Quiznos and my girl b*tch went to rob it. “The “Bound 2” rapper hasn’t rocked that shag type haircut in a long minute, though.

Check out the scenes with Kanye West in the video below, full episode on the flip. Do you think the episode was funny or took things too far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Kanye West’s surely forthcoming rant about this episode (he referenced the infamous “gay fish” episode during a show in Las Vegas in late October) is going to be epic.

Photo: YouTube/Comedy Central

