The Wrap Up: Hip-Hop Wired’s Top 10 Videos Of The Week (12/13/13) [VIDEO]

The new year is swiftly approaching and many works of art with a 2013 timestamp will most likely be forgotten unless they’ve made a tremendous impact.

In summary, this past week of videos are best described as “something, something, something, Beyoncé, something else.”

Yes, it’s sad but true. King Bey overshadowed every rap, rock, reggae and R&B artist by outworking her competition without them even knowing it. 17 videos out of nowhere? Fuhgeddaboudit!

That doesn’t mean the effort wasn’t there for everyone else, though. It was the week that Mrs. Carter conquered but the westside brought the gangsta and funk where as the south side proved that materialism still makes for great entertainment.

Make your weekend and self-entitled one. You most likely deserve it. But watch these videos first.

