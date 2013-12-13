Beyoncé Surprises World By Unexpectedly Dropping Self-Titled Album

Yes, you read that right. The one and only Beyoncé solidified her spot on the throne once again in one fatal swoop by doing the unthinkable — surprising the world with a new album.

Beyoncé, as it’s called, clocks in at 14 tracks and is indeed a for sale project. It includes guest appearances from some of the game’s best artists in husband Jay Z, Drake, and Frank Ocean, as well as writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and her daughter Blue Ivy.

Queen Bey’s fifth body of work has been described as a visual LP, as it includes an accompanying treatment for each song. Below, you’ll find a sampling via the Drizzy-assisted “Mine.” It also sounds like UK singer-songwriter Sampha assisted with background vocals.

Fans can purchase Beyoncé via iTunes right now. It’s crazy that we can even say that. Nevertheless, hear “Mine” free of charge and share your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: Beyoncé