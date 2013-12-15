Drake Sued For Bailing On 2 Chicago Concerts

One of the people making a nice chunk of change off of Drake is his lawyer since the Toronto native stays getting sued. The “No New Friends” rapper is being sued for allegedly backing out on a couple of Chicago concerts in 2012.
Reports TMZ:
Drake is a little too full of himself … bailing on 2 concerts to which he committed before blowing up, and agreeing to perform only if he was paid a fame premium — this according to a new lawsuit.
Several Chicago concert promoters claim Drake agreed to do the shows in 2012, just before he became very rich and very famous. According to the suit, the now-famous Drake said he would take the stage ONLY if the promoters would up the ante.
The show was set for March, 2012 at a venue that held 8,500 people. Drake performed 3 months later at a nearby venue that seated 28,000.
The promoters say they invested more than $200K and they want their dough.
Wait, Drake became “very rich and very famous” in 2012? But his proper debut, Thank Me Later, dropped in 2010, though. It was pretty successful. See what we did there?
