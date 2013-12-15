Drake Sued For Bailing On 2 Chicago Concerts

One of the people making a nice chunk of change off of Drake is his lawyer since the Toronto native stays getting sued. The “No New Friends” rapper is being sued for allegedly backing out on a couple of Chicago concerts in 2012.

Reports TMZ:

Drake is a little too full of himself … bailing on 2 concerts to which he committed before blowing up, and agreeing to perform only if he was paid a fame premium — this according to a new lawsuit.

Several Chicago concert promoters claim Drake agreed to do the shows in 2012, just before he became very rich and very famous. According to the suit, the now-famous Drake said he would take the stage ONLY if the promoters would up the ante.

The show was set for March, 2012 at a venue that held 8,500 people. Drake performed 3 months later at a nearby venue that seated 28,000.

The promoters say they invested more than $200K and they want their dough.