J. Cole Engaged To College Sweetheart?

Word on the Internets is that J. Cole is engaged. The Roc Nation rapper allegedly popped the question to his college sweetheart, although there is still no confirmation.

Reports MTV News:

Has J. Cole really put a ring on it? The Roc Nation rapper has addressed his longtime relationship with college sweetheart Melissa Heholt in previous interviews, never revealing too many personal details, but this week reports are claiming that Cole might’ve made it official with his girl. This week several outlets, including MediaTakeOut, continue to report that the North Carolina rapper popped the question to Heholt, who he began dating as a sophomore at St. John’s University in Queens. The official Twitter account of Cole’s alma mater, retweeted a message which read, “Congrats to @JColeNC on his engagement to his @StJohnsU college sweetheart #SJU #ColeWorld.”

If this proves to be true, the “Crooked Smile” rapper should look forward to some decent tax breaks. J. Cole was on the bill at Cali Christmas last night and recently dropped a verse on Justin Timberlake’s “TKO (Black Friday Remix).”

J. Cole’s latest album, Born Sinner, is in stores now.

Photo: Facebook