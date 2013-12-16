CLOSE
Home > Chris Brown

Chris Brown ft. Lil’ Wayne & French Montana – “Loyal” [LISTEN]

Leave a comment

Chris Brown knows the his way around gold diggers and philandering with women all too well. In fact, he just dropped a new track dedicated to his experiences called “Loyal.”

Here, Brown is joined by rappers Lil Wayne and French Montana, who assist with their best “I can take your girl” raps. “Just got rich/Took a broke n***a b**ch,” the crooner chants on the cut. As you can see, it’s clearly a dirty game out here.

This release follows the singer’s X-Files mixtape, which was mean to whet the appetites of fans who are anticipating the long-awaited X. That should change sooner than later, as Brown’s latest body of work is now slated for an early 2014 release.

Until then, lend an ear to “Loyal” below and share your thoughts via the comments.

[via DJ Absolut]

chris-brown-loyal-cover

Photo:

"Loyal" , French Montana , lil wayne , X

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close