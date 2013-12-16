Chris Brown ft. Lil’ Wayne & French Montana – “Loyal” [LISTEN]

Chris Brown knows the his way around gold diggers and philandering with women all too well. In fact, he just dropped a new track dedicated to his experiences called “Loyal.”

Here, Brown is joined by rappers Lil Wayne and French Montana, who assist with their best “I can take your girl” raps. “Just got rich/Took a broke n***a b**ch,” the crooner chants on the cut. As you can see, it’s clearly a dirty game out here.

This release follows the singer’s X-Files mixtape, which was mean to whet the appetites of fans who are anticipating the long-awaited X. That should change sooner than later, as Brown’s latest body of work is now slated for an early 2014 release.

Until then, lend an ear to “Loyal” below and share your thoughts via the comments.

[via DJ Absolut]

