Beyoncé Album To Debut At No. 1, Already Sold Over 550K Copies

Beyoncé should have the promotion and marketing departments of her record label a little nervous. The R&B and Pop diva’s surprise self-titled album has reportedly already sold over 550,000 copies after a midnight drop on Friday, December 13.

Reports Billboard:

Beyonce’s surprise self-titled album is all but guaranteed a No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 chart this week. Industry sources suggest its sales have grown to over 550,000 in the U.S. through Saturday (14) night. The album may sell 600,000 by the end of the tracking week on Sunday, Dec. 15. “Beyonce’s” expected debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, along with its official Nielsen SoundScan sales figure (through the end of the tracking week on Dec. 15), will be revealed mid-week.

The Beyoncé album is available exclusively on iTunes until December 20.

The project’s first two official singles are the Pharrell Wiliams-produced “Blow,” which is aimed at Top 40 and the Jay Z-assisted “Drunk In Love,” which is aimed at R&B/Hip Hop radio.

The Carter’s stay winning.

Photo: Terry Richardson/GQ