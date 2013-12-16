Kendrick Lamar Speaks On Grammy Nominations [VIDEO]

After rocking the stage at Power 106’s Cali Christmas concert, Kendrick Lamar caught up with on-air personality Rikki Martinez backstage to discuss a bevy of topics. Of course, the two spoke on the rapper’s Grammy nominations.

“That’s crazy that it’s even in that — ’cause that album, it’s a really raw album,” Kendrick explained. “It’s not too much crossover, so for them to even put it in that light and see it in that light, that’s a win in itself. So, if I take it home, that’s even more of a crazy feeling.”

Martinez followed up with questions about a possible follow-up to good kid, m.A.A.d city, released over a year ago, but the Compton rapper quickly spun that question. “I got some ideas, but we’re really focusing on Q. You know what he’s about to do.”

Oxymoron releases February 25. Hear Q’s TDE partner in rhyme speak in the footage below.

Photo: YouTube