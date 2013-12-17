Target Will Not Sell The Beyoncé Album

Despite Beyoncé’s self-titled album being the hottest musical commodity to hit the market this quarter, every retailer isn’t eager to get in cahoots with the superstar songstress.

Apparently Target was not thrilled with the idea of iTunes obtaining exclusive rights to the album, which was released without prior warning at the stroke of midnight on Friday, December 13. iTunes will be the sole carrier of the album until December 18 and stores will start to sell physical copies of the album on December 20. But Target still wants no part of it.

Billboard reports:

“At Target we focus on offering our guests a wide assortment of physical CDs, and when a new album is available digitally before it is available physically, it impacts demand and sales projections,” Target spokesperson Erica Julkowski tells Billboard. She continues, “While there are many aspects that contribute to our approach and we have appreciated partnering with Beyonce in the past, we are primarily focused on offering CDs that will be available in a physical format at the same time as all other formats. At this time, Target will not be carrying Beyonce’s new self-titled album ‘Beyonce.'”

The album made an enormous splash on the digital front with its raunchy content and record-breaking sales numbers.

It’s all about the “#NewRules” these days. The compact disc has virtually been on life support for some time now and the iTunes release allow fans to enjoy the “visual album” as it was intended to be experienced.

Those willing to brave the eminent struggle can still cop the album at their local Walmart.

Photo: Twitter